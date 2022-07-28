 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen L. Schwingdorf (Markle)

Feb. 10, 1948 — July 15, 2022

Karen L. Schwingdorf (Markle), a lifelong resident of Kelso, Washington, passed away at home July 15, 2022.

She was born February 10, 1948, to Marjorie and Lawrence Markle. Karen worked for Longview Fibre for 35 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, birthday dinners with friends, traveling and spending time with her family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Phil Markle; and sister Kim Olin.

She is survived by a brother, Mike (Judy) Markle; son, Scott (Korbi) Schwingdorf; granddaughter, Asaysha (Dan) Kramer of Seattle, Washington; and great-grandchildren Thayer and Cooper.

A celebration of life potluck will be held at 1 p.m. August 6 at the American Legion in Longview, Washington. Please bring a favorite dish and stories to share.

