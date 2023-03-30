Nov. 2, 1942—Mar. 3, 2023

LONGVIEW—The Kolberg family settled in Longview in 1956 and Karen graduated from Mark Morris in 1960, then Western Washington University in 1965. Following in her teacher parents’ footsteps, she taught for three years then entered the emerging field of computers, culminating in a career at Boeing in Seattle. It was at Boeing where she met her future husband, Christopher Buckland.

Life slowed down when they retired from Boeing together in 1996, but the happy times continued for many years. Unfortunately, Karen’s mental decline necessitated moving her in 2022 to Canterbury Gardens in Longview. The staff there provided Karen with compassionate care until her passing.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, Rocky and Kay, and is survived by her husband, Chris; her brothers Buz (Candace) of Kelso and Jim of Cathlamet; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.