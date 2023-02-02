Sept. 26, 1957—Dec. 28, 2022
Karen passed after a 43-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis at home surrounded by Family.
She lived in the local area all of her life. Karen worked for numerous banks in the area before joining Columbia Ford in their office where she worked until 1999 when she had to stop working due to her Multiple Sclerosis.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Twiss at home, daughter Kawri Hughes and her husband Tom in Ewa Beach, HI, and daughter Pamila Twiss in Nashville, TN, also sisters, Linda Lavey and her husband John, Chris Anderson, Deanna Malone and her husband Dave, brothers Jim Smallwood and his wife Kay, David Smallwood and his wife Laura, grandson Seth Hughes and his wife Caroline, granddaughter Alyissa Hughes and her husband Jonathon, great grandsons Aydin and William.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents John and Audrey Smallwood, sister Kathy Smallwood and brother Grover Smallwood.
A celebration of life will be held on August 19, 2023 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Riverside Park Pavilion on West Side Hwy in Kelso, WA.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.