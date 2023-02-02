Sept. 26, 1957—Dec. 28, 2022

Karen passed after a 43-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis at home surrounded by Family.

She lived in the local area all of her life. Karen worked for numerous banks in the area before joining Columbia Ford in their office where she worked until 1999 when she had to stop working due to her Multiple Sclerosis.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Twiss at home, daughter Kawri Hughes and her husband Tom in Ewa Beach, HI, and daughter Pamila Twiss in Nashville, TN, also sisters, Linda Lavey and her husband John, Chris Anderson, Deanna Malone and her husband Dave, brothers Jim Smallwood and his wife Kay, David Smallwood and his wife Laura, grandson Seth Hughes and his wife Caroline, granddaughter Alyissa Hughes and her husband Jonathon, great grandsons Aydin and William.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents John and Audrey Smallwood, sister Kathy Smallwood and brother Grover Smallwood.

A celebration of life will be held on August 19, 2023 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Riverside Park Pavilion on West Side Hwy in Kelso, WA.