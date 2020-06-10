Karen Corbett

June 6, 1950—May 27, 2020
Karen Elizabeth Corbett, 69, of Longview, WA, passed away May 27, 2020.
Karen was born in Houlton, Maine on June 6, 1950, to Joseph G. Corbett, Jr. and Alice M. (Albright) Corbett, step father John M. Hoyt.
Karen raised her children in Longview and built a life there. She was known as Mama Karen or Nana Karen by those who loved her.
Karen was caring, thoughtful, strong, bold, compassionate, and honest. If something wasn’t right, she would be the first to let you know. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great grandson and other extended family members.
Karen was preceded in death by her father and step-father who she considered her father; one son Brett Leslie Corbett; one daughter Chiara Dawn (Corbett) Sewald; granddaughter Caitlin Meiko Farden; brother Dean Bryan Corbett.
She is survived by her mother Alice Hoyt of Glasgow, MT.; daughter Teya Corbett, Longview, WA.; 2 sons Lance Corbett (Tina) of Castle Rock, WA.; Chace Corbett and his partner Amanda Duncan, Longview; grandchildren McKenzie Corbett; Schuyler Corbett; Kiley Corbett; and Tucker Chastain; and great grandson Kaison Quinlan.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Riverside Park, Kelso, WA., at 2 P.M. on June 13.
