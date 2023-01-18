Kara Marie Johnson

Feb. 22, 1989—Dec. 8, 2022

Kara was born February 22, 1989 in Longview to Katherine Karlovich and David Shive. She passed away at St. John’s hospital on December 8, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her son Bentley Johnson-Lord, her father David Shive, her stepfather Tracy J Hochstetler, her half sister Elizabeth Shive, her grandparents Jimmy L. and Lynette Johnson, her great grandparents Nathan and Ola Johnson and Burt and Freda Groff.

She is survived by her daughter Mylynn Marie Prindal, her mother Katherine Karlovich, her stepfather Timothy L. Vondracek her half brother Michael Shive, her Uncle Jimmy S. Johnson and her Dog Doshia. Numerous cousins and many, many friends.

Kara loved spending time at the beach with family and friends, she loved camping, fishing and rafting. She loved going on long drives, and going rock hunting in the local rivers. She loved playing stick with her dog Doshia on the Toutle River where she lived. Kara was easily pleased by just fishing with a friend.

Kara loved the coast and was her dream to travel down HWY 101 with family and friends camping along the way.

Kara was a kind soul. She saw the good in everyone. It was in her nature to be giving and generous. She was beautiful inside and out. Full of grace and beauty, she was sensitive, tender and loyal. Once you became her friend you were always her friend. She treated anyone she would meet with respect and kindness.

Although her time here was short she left a legacy of love and kindness, she has made a lasting impact on everyone she has met. She left an imprint of what a beautiful soul is. She will be so dearly missed, nothing can replace her presence on this earth.

A viewing was held on January 7, 2023 at Steele Chapel in Longview.

Celebration of Life Potluck will be held on January 22, 2023 from 4pm to 8pm at Longview Eagles (1526 12th Ave, Longview).