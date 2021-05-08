December 30, 1951 — April 30, 2021

June Maggio, 69 went home to be with Jesus on April 30, 2021.

She enjoyed flowers, going to yard sales, decorating and dressing up for every holiday. June loved Jesus and her family.

June is survived by her husband, Thomas Maggio; daughter Penny Kinsey; grandchildren MaryAnn Steward (James) and Michael Kinsey (Jessica); great-grandsons Jack and Waylon Steward; and her brother, Charles Lueder (Cathy).

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon May 15, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St., Kelso.