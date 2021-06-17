June 7, 1928 — June 2, 2021

June Lavelle Farris was born in Portland, Ore., on June 7, 1928, the only child of Orville and Olive Farris. June passed away June 2, 2021, in Longview with her family by her side.

She graduated from Tigard High School in 1946 where she enjoyed choir and being a Majorette in the marching band.

June married her high school sweetie, Jim Gaynor, in 1948. They lived in Beaverton, Ore., and started their family. In 1962, they moved to a farm in Kalama, Wash., where they stayed until Jim passed away in 1980.

She married Joe Schmitz in 1984. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, China, Europe and Panama. They also were snowbirds spending their winters in Arizona with their motorhome traveling friends.

After Joe passed away in 2002, June continued to drive her motorhome to Arizona every winter.

June was later married to Hank Farris until he passed away in 2011.

June enjoyed dancing at the senior center until it closed due to the pandemic. She was also a Registered Nurse, avid gardener, excellent cook and an accomplished accordion player.