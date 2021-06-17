June 7, 1928 — June 2, 2021
June Lavelle Farris was born in Portland, Ore., on June 7, 1928, the only child of Orville and Olive Farris. June passed away June 2, 2021, in Longview with her family by her side.
She graduated from Tigard High School in 1946 where she enjoyed choir and being a Majorette in the marching band.
June married her high school sweetie, Jim Gaynor, in 1948. They lived in Beaverton, Ore., and started their family. In 1962, they moved to a farm in Kalama, Wash., where they stayed until Jim passed away in 1980.
She married Joe Schmitz in 1984. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, China, Europe and Panama. They also were snowbirds spending their winters in Arizona with their motorhome traveling friends.
After Joe passed away in 2002, June continued to drive her motorhome to Arizona every winter.
June was later married to Hank Farris until he passed away in 2011.
June enjoyed dancing at the senior center until it closed due to the pandemic. She was also a Registered Nurse, avid gardener, excellent cook and an accomplished accordion player.
June is survived by her children Gayle Gaynor, Chad Gaynor and Jennie Porter; her grandchildren Leah White, Jake Porter, Jessica Pickett; and her six great-grandchildren. Her son, Kurt Gaynor, preceded her in death in 1970.
At June’s request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.