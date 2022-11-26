 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June Crocker Strovas

June 21, 1936—Nov. 7, 2022

June Crocker Strovas died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022. June had successfully fought several other cancers in her lifetime, but this one was too powerful. While she had planned on living to 100, her courageous and valiant fight was lost.

Preceded in death by her son, Tom; the love of her life, Tony and her grandson, Shawn. June is survived by her children, Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. She was blessed with loving relationships with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.

