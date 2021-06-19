 Skip to main content
Julie Ledgett
Julie Ledgett

May 18, 1958 — May 10, 2021

Celebration of Life

Please help us celebrate Julie at the AWPPW Hall located at 724 15th Ave., Longview, on June 25, 2021, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

