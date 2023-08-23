Julie Ellen Reeder
Dec. 6, 1942 - Aug. 2, 2023
LONGVIEW - Julie Ellen Reeder, 80, of Longview, WA., passed away on August 2, 2023 after a long illness.
She was born in Longview, December 6, 1942, to George Douglas (Doug) and Dorothy Ellen (Dean) Reeder. She grew up in Longview, attending local schools and graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1961. She had worked as a reporter for the Longview Daily News and bragged about being a part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for the reporting of the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980. She attended college and obtained a bachelors degree, being especially proud of her psychology abilities. She loved different forms of art and collected many paintings and sculptures she displayed in her condo.
Julie is survived by a son, Douglas Allegar, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Scott Reeder. At her request no services will be held.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.