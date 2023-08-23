She was born in Longview, December 6, 1942, to George Douglas (Doug) and Dorothy Ellen (Dean) Reeder. She grew up in Longview, attending local schools and graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1961. She had worked as a reporter for the Longview Daily News and bragged about being a part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for the reporting of the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980. She attended college and obtained a bachelors degree, being especially proud of her psychology abilities. She loved different forms of art and collected many paintings and sculptures she displayed in her condo.