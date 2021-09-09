Julie Ann Moulton

Jan. 24, 1964 — June 17, 2021

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, Julie, dedicated mother of three children and seven grandchildren, passed away at the age of 57.

Julie was born on January 24, 1964, in Longview, Washington to Chuck Dahlquist and Karen Nelson. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1983 and Centralia College in 2006 with an associate of arts degree in liberal arts. On June 20, 1986, she married Michael Moulton. They raised two sons, Jeffrey and Steven, and a daughter, Molly.

Julie was a very dependable and hardworking person. She spent 40 years of her life providing customer service to many people. Her last place of employment was IGA in Packwood, Washington, where newfound co-workers and management were very kind and supportive of her.

With limited free time, Julie enjoyed camping (hubby did the cooking), singing along to music and going to the casino. She relished her moments with her grandchildren and always wished for more.

When given the opportunity to travel, she took it. Whether it was Hawaii, D.C. or hanging out at the beach with the girls, she loved it all!