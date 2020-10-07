 Skip to main content
Julian J. Jensen
Julian J. Jensen

Julian J. Jensen

December 12, 1945—October 7, 2016

It’s been four years since you decided to go to that great lodge in the sky. We had lodge this past summer to honor you, Patrick, Terry and Dick. It was good, but missing your smiley faces! Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

We love you and miss you Julian.

- Jeri, your three sons and families, your three brothers, one sister and friends.

