Feb. 2, 1947—Aug. 21, 2023

KELSO—Judy Wilson-Vineyard went home to our Heavenly Father August 21, 2023 in Kelso.

She was born February 2, 1947 to Alma Gaugler and Mert Wilson in Topeka, KS.

She was a firefighter/E.M.T. and very proud that she was the first female firefighter to work on a paid crew for Cowlitz District #2. She was also a in home Hemo Dyalisis Technician. She loved sewing, crocheting, needle point but most of all baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Gaugler; step father, Art Gaugler; father, Mert Wilson; step mother, Donna Wilson; brother, Max Wilson and three daughters: Deborah and Angela Richards and Deanna Pecha of Kelso.

She is survived by her husband, John Vineyard; daughter, Michelle Richards-Kauss; her grandchildren: Ashley, Haley, Courtney, Amanda, Jonathan, Audrey, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pam Portwood, Patty Stree; brother, Harold Wilson and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside park.