Feb. 2, 1947—Aug. 21, 2023
KELSO—Judy Wilson-Vineyard went home to our Heavenly Father August 21, 2023 in Kelso.
She was born February 2, 1947 to Alma Gaugler and Mert Wilson in Topeka, KS.
She was a firefighter/E.M.T. and very proud that she was the first female firefighter to work on a paid crew for Cowlitz District #2. She was also a in home Hemo Dyalisis Technician. She loved sewing, crocheting, needle point but most of all baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Gaugler; step father, Art Gaugler; father, Mert Wilson; step mother, Donna Wilson; brother, Max Wilson and three daughters: Deborah and Angela Richards and Deanna Pecha of Kelso.
She is survived by her husband, John Vineyard; daughter, Michelle Richards-Kauss; her grandchildren: Ashley, Haley, Courtney, Amanda, Jonathan, Audrey, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pam Portwood, Patty Stree; brother, Harold Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside park.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.