Judy Nelson

Judy Anna Downs Nelson

Jan. 28, 1943 - May 3, 2022

Judy Anna Downs Nelson of Longview, Washington passed away Tuesday May 3rd 2022. Born January 28th 1943 to Royal and Lura Downs of Kelso, Washington.

Judy graduated from Kelso High School in 1961 followed by attendance at LCJC for a business degree. She enjoyed class reunions and luncheons, and was on the reunion committee many times.

She married Arvon Nelson on April 18, 1964. They were married for 58 years. Together they had 3 children, Arlene Marie, Rita Elaine (Jim) Smith of Carrolls Washington and Arvon John (Pamela) Nelson of Beaverton, Oregon. Arlene passed away the same day she was born. Judy has 2 grandsons Cianan and Aiden Nelson both of Beaverton, Oregon. Judy is also survived by her sister Janet (Roy) Nix of Kelso, Sister-in-law Marlene (Cliff) Weber, Brother-in-law David Nelson of Longview, Washington, Many nieces and nephews and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

Judy, along side her husband, worked their farm, stacked lumber in the sawmill, ran cattle, grew strawberries, raised rabbits, and many other adventures. She had many hobbies sewing, knitting, growing a big garden, canning and she loved beach trips with her cousins. Her biggest love, aside from her husband, was her family and friends. She will be remember mostly for her laugh and talking. Judy was a very caring person always busy helping or fixing something for someone and making everyone's life better.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Peggy Julian, bother-in-law John Nelson, nephews Dennis and Gerald Nelson, and great nephew Nathan Oster.

At the family's request there will be no service.