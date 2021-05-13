January 19, 1956 — March 15, 2021

Judy Lynn (Alter) Lavey passed away at Hospice on March 15, 2021, at age 65 from natural causes. Judy was born January 19, 1956, to longtime residents and World War II veterans Elmer and Meda (Miller) Alter (both deceased).

Ms. Lavey graduated Kelso High School in 1974. She worked at Longview Fibre Co. (now Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp.) for 35 years, ending in the Receiving department. Since retiring, she lived full time on the Kelso farm she shared with her partner and her beloved animals.

Judy is survived by daughter Julie Lynn Lavey; twin sister Jo Ann Alter; older sister Breta Alter; and her partner, Dan Abel.

A celebration of life will be announced later. Memorial contributions in Ms. Lavey’s name are welcome at Humane Society of Cowlitz County.