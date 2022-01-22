Sept. 15, 1941 — Jan. 9, 2022

Judy Holt passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 9, 2022.

She was born in 1941 in Longview, Washington, to Dolores and Bruce Johns. Judy graduated from Kalama High School in 1959. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Gilbert Holt, and they raised two sons, Jeff and Craig.

Judy loved dancing, staying fit and traveling. She was an active volunteer for various organizations throughout her life and she had many dear friends.

Judy is survived by her sister, Lonnie; her brother, Fred; her husband and sons; her beloved grandchildren, Zach, Zanaa, Connor and Theo; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Alaya.