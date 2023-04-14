Judy Elizabeth St. Onge
Nov. 23, 1941 - April 8, 2023
LONGVIEW - Judy Elizabeth (Lytle) St. Onge of Longview, Washington died of natural causes on Saturday April 8, 2023, at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her husband Gary St. Onge and loved ones.
Anyone who loved Judy and would like to come and celebrate what a wonderful, amazing women she was are welcome to attend her Funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. St. Rose de Viterbo Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. and a reception to reminisce and celebrate her memory will commence afterwards at St. Rose Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations in Judy's name directly to Longview Youth Baseball: 2650 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632
