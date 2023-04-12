Nov. 23, 1941—April 8, 2023

LONGVIEW—Judy Elizabeth (Lytle) St. Onge of Longview, Washington died of natural causes on Saturday April 8, 2023, at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her husband and loved ones.

Judy is survived at home by her husband Gary; her son Richard St. Onge (Camille) of Olympia; daughters Angela Le Clair and Jennifer Saintonge of Longview; her granddaughters Dani Butkus, Jessica Hoganson, Tosha Big Eagle (Kyle Hannus), Samantha Moran, and Mekah’e Le Clair; her grandsons Kevin St. Onge, Jeffrey St. Onge, Beau Hughes, Bobby Seipel, Marcus Hoganson, Terry St. Onge, and Ma Chu Wa’U Le Clair. Her brothers Jerry, Danny, Buddy, and Quinn of Oklahoma; Brother-in law Vic and Sandie St. Onge and Sister-in-law Sally St. Onge; She had a special relationship with her niece Sherry Dunn of Elgin, Oklahoma; and her two best friends of 60 years, Joyce Chisholm and Ophie Johnson. Judy had 13 great grandchildren who she loved more than anything and had special relationships with Blazen, Alize, Violet, Ollyver, and Faron. She was lovingly given comfort and care during her last days by Belinda Walker and Nicole De La Trinidad.

Judy was proceeded in death by her parents John and Johnnie Lytle; her siblings Marie, Sue, and Ronald; her brothers-in law Francis (Becky) St. Onge and Mike St. Onge; Sister-in-law Charmaine (Al) Falsetto; her son-in-law and best friend Russell Big Eagle and her sons-in-law Chassidy Le Clair and Dwane Heston.

Judy was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma to the late John Lytle, and Johnnie Etter. She was the second of eight children. Judy grew up in the Fletcher area and graduated from Fletcher School. She had a great love for her state. She married Gary in February of 1962 and they had three children together. After her husband’s military service, they moved to his hometown of Longview, WA. Judy and Gary were married for sixty-one years filled with love, laughter, comfort, support, and unwavering devotion

Judy was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She spent all her life in service to her family and community. She volunteered as the Official Scorekeeper for Central Little League from 1968 to 1982 and served as the only female Board President. She volunteered from 1983 to 2002 as the Official Scorekeeper for Western Youth Baseball and was proudly named National Babe Ruth Official Scorekeeper of the Year. She was also involved in the Kelso Lady Elks, Longview Indian Education, Cub Scouts, and tutored at St. Helens Elementary School. Judy enjoyed hunting, fishing, beading, cooking, tending her horses, bowling, and she was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan and Seattle Mariners baseball fan. There was nothing she loved more in the world than her grandchildren and great children. Her support and love were instrumental in the lives of many. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Anyone who loved Judy and would like to come and celebrate what a wonderful, amazing women she was are welcome to attend her Funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. St. Rose de Viterbo Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. and a reception to reminisce and celebrate her memory will commence afterwards at St. Rose Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations in Judy’s name directly to Longview Youth Baseball: 2650 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632