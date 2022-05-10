Jan. 28, 1943 — May 3, 2022

Judy Anna Downs Nelson, of Longview, Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born January 28, 1943, to Royal and Lura Downs, of Kelso, Washington.

Judy graduated from Kelso High School in 1961 followed by attendance at Lower Columbia Junior College (LCJC) for a business degree. She enjoyed class reunions and luncheons, and was on the reunion committee many times.

She married Arvon Nelson on April 18, 1964. They were married for 58 years. Together they had three children, Arlene Marie (who passed away the same day she was born), Rita Elaine (Jim) Smith, of Carrolls, Washington; and Arvon John (Pamela) Nelson of Beaverton, Oregon. Judy is survived by two grandsons, Cianan and Aiden Nelson both of Beaverton, Oregon. Judy also is survived by her sister, Janet (Roy) Nix, of Kelso; sister-in-law Marlene (Cliff) Weber; brother-in-law David Nelson of Longview, Washington; many nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Judy, alongside her husband, worked their farm, stacked lumber in the sawmill, ran cattle, grew strawberries, raised rabbits, and had many other adventures. She had many hobbies including sewing, knitting, growing a big garden, canning and she loved taking beach trips with her cousins. Her biggest love, aside from her husband, was her family and friends. She will be remembered mostly for her laugh and talking. Judy was a very caring person who always was busy helping or fixing something for someone and making everyone’s life better.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Peggy Julian; brother-in-law John Nelson; nephews Dennis and Gerald Nelson; and great-nephew Nathan Oster.

At the family’s request there will be no service.