Judith Vaught

March 9, 1941 – June 5, 2020

Judy passed away from that silent killer cancer under the loving care of Faith Hospice and the “Butterflies are Free” rest home near our winter home in Sun City West Arizona.

The last several months of her life she was having mobility issues and our time was occupied by recalling memories of the many places we had traveled and how the storm over Atlantic Ocean snuggled under a blanket ranked better that the changing of the guard at Buckingham.

Judy recalled friends that were in our lives and how many have passed on and the void it left, only to be filled by a new one but never at the rate of loss. She felt blessed that we had many life experiences and enjoyed our remembrance’s we could share in her final days.

She leaves behind three grandchildren Phoebe, Steven and Meghan. Two daughters in law Diane and Monique. Three sons Kelly, Dan and Andy, and husband Tom.

There is a family only memorial in Arizona.

