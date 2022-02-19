 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judith "Judi" Casey Merritt

Sept. 9, 1943 — Feb. 2, 2022

Judith (Judi with an i) Casey Merritt, born September 9, 1943, departed this world for her next great adventure on February 2, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and partner, Denise, and Joice and Lori; her son, Frank; son-in-law Doug; as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Judi was an independent spirit with a wicked sense of humor. She loved traveling the world, spending time with friends and family playing cards, was an avid reader, and loved working her word searches and crossword puzzles every day. Judi was an amazing conversationalist, because she was interested in others and it showed. After retiring, she loved to garden, listen to Elvis and putter around her home.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jamie; sisters Carrie Jean and Sue; brother Mike; and grandchild Mika Belle. She will be missed by many for her loving heart, compassion, open arms and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to any cancer research charity of your choice.

