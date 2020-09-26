Judith 'Judi' Ann (Weber) Cram

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 7, 1953—September 3, 2020

Judith Ann Cram of Yuma, Ariz., passed away at home at the age of 67 and moved to her home in heaven. She went to be with Jesus and her loved ones who had passed on before her.

Judi was born to Julius and June Weber on June 7, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She attended Park View Grade School, Bridge Street Junior High, and was in the 1971 graduating class of Triadelphia High School in Wheeling. Judi was a Certified Nursing Assistant and loved caring for Geriatric people.

Judi met her first husband, Edmond Raymond, in Southern California, and they had one daughter, Heather Raymond, who preceded her in death. Judi and Ed divorced. Judi later married James W Cram February 21, 1996 who preceded her in death. Judi and Jim loved traveling and just being together.

Judi’s parents, Julius and June, and Jim’s parents (Herb and Pearl Cram) preceded her in death. Judi’s sisters-in-law, Verna Cram and Bonnie Miner preceded her in death. Two of Jim’s children, Arthor and Jonathan preceded both Jim and Judi in death. Jim had seven biological siblings and 114 foster siblings.