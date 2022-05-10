Aug. 20, 1938 — May 1, 2022

Judith E. Prestegard, 83, of Cathlamet passed away May 1 at her home with her family by her side. Judy was born on August 20, 1938, to Lloyd and Lela (Clarno) Crippen in Sprague, Washington. She was raised in Eastern Washington before moving to Cathlamet in 1964.

Judy attended Colville High School and she attended Lower Columbia College in Longview. She was a stay at home mom raising her five children before beginning her career at Weyerhaeuser Credit Union. She retired in 1999 after serving as a loan officer for 20 years. Judy was a member of the Moose Lodge and Cathlamet Christian Fellowship Church.

Judy loved crocheting and doing Swedish weaves. Every child and grandchild has a special blanket made with love from Grandma Judy. She loved wintering in Arizona, enjoying her friends and the warm weather. She loved classic cars, riding in parades, gardening, canning, picking blackberries, and most of all spending time with her family. Judy will be remembered for her devotion to the Lord, her love of family, and the twinkle in her eyes.

Judy married Robert Brons on August 28, 1954, in Colville and together they had five children. She married Rodney Prestegard on April 12, 1986, and together they enjoyed traveling and spending time in their motor home with their dog Bailey. After Rod’s passing she reconnected with Jim Ellifritt in 2018 and they spent the last four years together on Puget Island and in Arizona.

Judy is survived by her sons, Brian (Julie) Brons and Jamie (Kajsa) Brons; daughters Arlita (Bob) Schlecht and Tammy (Blair) Peterson; stepson Brad Prestegard; her partner, Jim Ellifritt; her two sisters, Donna Kilgore and Georgie Rist; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Rod Prestegard; son John Brons; grandsons Derek Brons and Kyle Holland; stepson Ryan Prestegard; stepgrandson Bryant Prestegard; and her brother, Bill Crippen.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Greenwood Cemetery with a celebration of her life to follow at her home on Puget Island. People wishing to donate in Judy’s memory can donate to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.