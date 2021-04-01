Juanita Lucille McGee

Nita is survived by her daughter Danita Djeyfroudi and her husband, Jeff, of Woodland, Wash.; son, Greg McGee and his wife; Lisa; of Woodland, Wash.; three grandchildren, Seth Hamer (Kristi) of Castle Rock, Kacie Ryan (Timm) of Gig Harbor and Ryleigh Leatherwood (Luke) of Toutle; along with five great-grandchildren.