Juanita Ann Vogel
Feb. 27, 1940 — Oct. 8, 2021

Beloved mother and grandmother passed away October 8, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzan; her son, James; and her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Diane. She also is survived by her four grandsons; her brother, Bill; her sister, Ona; and numerous family and friends.

A memorial luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. October 23  at the American Legion in Longview.

