Nov. 25, 1933 — Feb. 22, 2022

Joyce Nadine Taylor, 88, of Longview, went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2022. She passed at home while surrounded by her loved ones.

Joyce was born November 25, 1933, in Newberry, Michigan, to Randolph and Jenny Dalgliesh. On June 9, 1951, she married the love of her life, John Paul Taylor. They were married for 23 years before his death in November 1974. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. Joyce was a beautiful, strong and independent woman who was sound in her faith in God.

Joyce was a homemaker most of her life, but also worked as a housekeeper at the Best Western Hotel and at the Town House motel. After retiring from the hotel work, Joyce took great pride in providing demonstrations at Walmart where she enjoyed talking with all the people. Joyce was a wonderful employee and cherished by her co-workers.

Some of her favorite things were taking Sophie (her dog) on walks, playing bingo, gardening, going to lunch with her family, camping in her younger years, and attending the Faith Family Christian Center.

Joyce is survived by her children and spouses: Ron and Cheryl Taylor of Castle Rock; and Joan and Willie Martin, Daniel Taylor, and Mary and Frank Lecher, all of Longview. Joyce also is survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Taylor; son John Paul Taylor Jr.; daughter Beverly Loyd; three sisters: Laura Gentry, Charlotte Yon and Myrtle Van-Wormer; and three brothers: Albert, Elmer and Randolph Jr.

Heaven gained a beautiful angel, and she will be greatly missed by all.

A graveside service to celebrate her amazing life will be held at 2 p.m. March 7, 2022, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington.