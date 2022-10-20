Joyce Marie Flemens

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her love of God, and always being there for her family when in need. Joyce had an obsession for bingo, a meticulously clean house, the love of all things raspberry and lemon, and the hate of strawberries. She enjoyed spending time with her sister playing cards late into the night, having family and friends at her beach property, clam digging, going to garage sales, and annual Fourth of July fireworks in the boat. As a young driver, she once ran over a pig and was devastated.