Jan. 17, 1936 — Oct. 3, 2022
Joyce Marie Flemens of Longview passed away October 3, 2022, at the age of 86, at home accompanied by her family.
She was born January 17, 1936, in Dexter, Kansas, to Bud and Marian Fleshman.
She will be remembered by all who knew her for her love of God, and always being there for her family when in need. Joyce had an obsession for bingo, a meticulously clean house, the love of all things raspberry and lemon, and the hate of strawberries. She enjoyed spending time with her sister playing cards late into the night, having family and friends at her beach property, clam digging, going to garage sales, and annual Fourth of July fireworks in the boat. As a young driver, she once ran over a pig and was devastated.
Joyce retired from Red Cross Bingo in 2001.
Survivors include her children, Tony Flemens, Debrah Hight and Cathy Nugent; grandchildren Aaron Flemens, Kurtis Hight, Nick Hight, Chris Hight, Angela Fikes and Adam Nugent; and great-grandchildren Blade Hight, Hanna Hight, Madison Fikes, Audrie Fikes, Aimen Flemens, Axton Flemens and Aden Nugent.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Arnold Flemens, husband of 49 years; and her parents.
A celebration of life takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview. Cremation has taken place.
