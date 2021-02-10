 Skip to main content
Joyce LaVerne Cedergren
September 6, 1933—January 30, 2021

Joyce LaVerne Cedergren, 87, passed away peacefully January 30, 2021, in Longview. She was born September 6, 1933, in Emmett, Idaho, to Archie and Grace (Strang) Chambers.

On Feb. 19, 1956, Joyce married Don Cedergren in LaGrande, Ore. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing that same year. Joyce was a surgical nurse, a job she loved, at Cowlitz/Monticello Medical Center, retiring in 1986. She then volunteered at the American Red Cross, serving on the National Board for more than eight years. Joyce enjoyed spending time at the family Packwood Cabin, playing cards with family and friends, skiing, travel and indulging her sweet tooth.

Joyce, a loving wife, mother, sister and friend, is survived by her husband, Don; two sons, Bill and Brian; a daughter-in-law, Lisa; three grandsons, Travis, Nicholas and Brandon; two great-grandsons, Turner and Parker; a sister, Anita; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All donations can be made to Community Home Health & Hospice.

A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Final arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

