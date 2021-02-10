Joyce LaVerne Cedergren

On Feb. 19, 1956, Joyce married Don Cedergren in LaGrande, Ore. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing that same year. Joyce was a surgical nurse, a job she loved, at Cowlitz/Monticello Medical Center, retiring in 1986. She then volunteered at the American Red Cross, serving on the National Board for more than eight years. Joyce enjoyed spending time at the family Packwood Cabin, playing cards with family and friends, skiing, travel and indulging her sweet tooth.