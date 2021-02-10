September 6, 1933—January 30, 2021
Joyce LaVerne Cedergren, 87, passed away peacefully January 30, 2021, in Longview. She was born September 6, 1933, in Emmett, Idaho, to Archie and Grace (Strang) Chambers.
On Feb. 19, 1956, Joyce married Don Cedergren in LaGrande, Ore. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing that same year. Joyce was a surgical nurse, a job she loved, at Cowlitz/Monticello Medical Center, retiring in 1986. She then volunteered at the American Red Cross, serving on the National Board for more than eight years. Joyce enjoyed spending time at the family Packwood Cabin, playing cards with family and friends, skiing, travel and indulging her sweet tooth.
Joyce, a loving wife, mother, sister and friend, is survived by her husband, Don; two sons, Bill and Brian; a daughter-in-law, Lisa; three grandsons, Travis, Nicholas and Brandon; two great-grandsons, Turner and Parker; a sister, Anita; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All donations can be made to Community Home Health & Hospice.
A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Final arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.