July 24, 1927—August 8, 2020
Joyce Irene (Hiebert) Schaper was born on July 24, 1927 in Kelso, Washington and peacefully passed away on August 8, 2020, in Longview, Washington with her daughter by her side. She was the fourth of sixth children born to Dan and Mary (Klien) Hiebert.
She attended schools in Kelso, Washington. During World War II, supposedly she and other teenage girls would throw Juicy Fruit gum at the soldiers. She caught the eye of one such Navy man while he was visiting a mutual friend in South Kelso. Rumor has it she and her younger sister, Marguerite, would drive to Bremerton to visit him. Apparently it worked, as they married on April 20, 1946. They enjoyed 40 years together until Tony’s passing in 1986.
Joyce and Tony made their first home in South Kelso, then their forever home on Harris Street Road in East Kelso where Joyce lived for 66 years. The house included some acreage and various farm animals which was a haven for their children, Richard, Albert, and Barbara, along with neighbor kids, to explore and enjoy.
Joyce was the consummate fun-loving gal and seemed to always be in friendly competition with Marguerite. During their years of marriage, Joyce and Tony enjoyed a variety of family-oriented activities including camping trips to Mount St. Helens, the beach, animals and bowling. She also enjoyed sewing, playing the piano, and country-western and polka music, specifically Roy Acuff. In fact, her oldest son’s middle name is Roy, named after Roy Acuff.
Tony and Joyce enjoyed traveling the United States, making several trips back east and to Alaska and Canada. Oftentimes they traveled with Marguerite and brother-in-law, George Bennett. She even won an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii on a Portland radio station. One memorable trip to Nashville included front row seats at the Grand Ole Opry with her daughter and granddaughter. Another fun trip was to see the Price is Right and the Dr. Phil shows for her granddaughter’s 18th birthday.
Auntie Joyce, as she was referred to by her nieces and nephews, was always up for a good garage or estate sale and was quite the collector of gravy boats (had close to 100), flow blue china, and things related to frogs. Family and friends were always on the hunt for an item to contribute to her collections.
She had a knack of making the worst pancakes for breakfast, but that didn’t keep her from trying. As a widow, she explored many new adventures such as pottery, crafting, playing the organ, gardening, traveling, bluegrass music and the Seattle Mariners (even when they were losing). Joyce had a full and rich life and will be missed by all who knew her.
Joyce is survived by her children, Richard (Marge) Schaper and Albert Schaper, all of Kelso; and Barbara (John) Reynolds of Longview, as well as her remaining sibling, Dan Hiebert of Longview; grandchildren, Rick (Patty) Schaper of Toutle; Ryan Schaper of Kelso; and Katie Schaper (Alex) Kiheri of Seattle; special nieces Margie (Terry) Booth of Kelso; Twila Hiebert of Longview; and Natalie Hiebert of Yuma. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and great nieces in Washington, Ohio, Wyoming, North Dakota, Kansas, and Arizona.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; sisters, Harriet Greene, Virginia Pridemore, Charlotte Oakes, and Marguerite Bennett; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews D.J. Hiebert, Larry Pridemore, Buddy Hiebert, and Alvin Pridemore. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso is in charge of arrangements. Due to covid-19 restrictions, attendance is extremely limited. Please RSVP to bfernreynolds@gmail.com or 360 431 1131. A celebration of life will be held when restrictions are lifted.
