Joyce Irene (Hiebert) Schaper

Tony and Joyce enjoyed traveling the United States, making several trips back east and to Alaska and Canada. Oftentimes they traveled with Marguerite and brother-in-law, George Bennett. She even won an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii on a Portland radio station. One memorable trip to Nashville included front row seats at the Grand Ole Opry with her daughter and granddaughter. Another fun trip was to see the Price is Right and the Dr. Phil shows for her granddaughter’s 18th birthday.

Auntie Joyce, as she was referred to by her nieces and nephews, was always up for a good garage or estate sale and was quite the collector of gravy boats (had close to 100), flow blue china, and things related to frogs. Family and friends were always on the hunt for an item to contribute to her collections.

She had a knack of making the worst pancakes for breakfast, but that didn’t keep her from trying. As a widow, she explored many new adventures such as pottery, crafting, playing the organ, gardening, traveling, bluegrass music and the Seattle Mariners (even when they were losing). Joyce had a full and rich life and will be missed by all who knew her.