May 30, 1939 — March 19, 2021

Joyce Ann (Womack) Ryan passed away peacefully March 19, 2021, in Longview, Wash. She was born in Longview, Wash., on May 30, 1939, to Harold and Marjorie (Dart) Womack.

She married Cecil Ryan at the United Methodist Church in Rainier, Ore., on August 15, 1964. They were married 53 years.

Joyce was a lifelong resident of Rainier, Ore. She worked several years at the only bank in Rainier before starting a family.

She was very involved with her children’s lives. She was a Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, HOSTS reading volunteer and a Rainier sports fan.

She loved activities such as camping, bird watching, gardening, clam digging, trips to Alaska, and coffee time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; and her sister Joan (Womack) Bonser.

She is survived by her children JoAnna (Chris) Thompson and Brad (Jolanta) Ryan; her grandchildren Kylee (John) Curtis, Quynn Thompson, and Atlin and Elias Ryan; her siblings John (Janith) Womack and Bill (Susie) Womack; and numerous nieces and nephews.