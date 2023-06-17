Nov. 11, 1940—Mar. 20, 2023

Ann was born in Longview, WA to Dr Donald E Clarke and wife “Tommie”. A happy childhood ensued, filled with dogs “Ching” and “Taffy”, horses “Rusty” and “Peavine Princess”—a halcyon time of mothers at home and kids running free all over town, Longview Y Camp at Spirit Lake, horseback riding exploring the hills around Longview.

A larger than life charismatic personality, Ann’s great sense of humor drew girls and boys, women and men, to her. There was no lack of excitement and fun in being around Ann; she was full of ideas and adventures.

Ann worked hard, with a paying job in the St. John’s Hospital nursery during high school. After graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1959, Ann headed up to Seattle where she entered the University of Washington. She pledged Pi Beta Phi Sorority and made many lifelong friends there.

After college, Ann worked for Air West as a flight attendant. She was chosen as “Miss Air West” and graced the pages of an advertising brochure in an extensive photo spread.

In 1967 Ann and Dick Ford married and raised their child Richard together, at one point moving for some years to Honolulu, for Ann to help raise her brother Don’s newborn son, “Donnie”. Dick practiced law there. They later returned to Amity OR and to Portland. That marriage ended in divorce after Richard was in college.

Ann’s true passion and talent as an adult became gutting and remodeling historic houses, and making them into wonderfully inviting, cozy, artistic, living spaces, incorporating Old Oregon ordinary household items and antiques. Her delightful, truly ingenious creations WOWED everyone.

Ann also created stunning, high priced jewelry, of collectible, antique, precious beads, which she gifted to friends and also sold in shops.

Ann’s happiest place, from youngest childhood and throughout her life, was out at her parents’ old filbert farm on a large piece of land bordered by a bend of the Kalama River. For some years Ann lived out there as an adult, until the big flood in the late 1990s. Out at Kalama Ann had flocks of rescue dogs, chickens, cats, steers, horses and more. Ann used to tell people she was “half-dog”. She had a magic affinity with ALL animals and rescued them all of her life. At Kalama Ann created extensive artistic flowering gardens, built smaller living structures, and remodeled the old farmhouse.

For years, Ann served on the board of the Lake Oswego Hunt Club and succeeded in getting the club on the U. S. National Register of Historic Places. She took jumping lessons there through the age of 75.

Ann’s only child, Richard, predeceased her in 2018. Ann’s brother, Donald R. Clarke, survives her, as do her college-aged grandchildren, Austin and Caleigh Ford. Also her nephew Donnie Clarke of Lake Oswego OR and his children , Hunter and Sarah Clarke.

There will be a Celebration of Ann’s life on June 25, 2023 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM, in the Board Room at the Lake Oswego Hunt Club, 2725 Iron Mountain Blvd, Lake Oswego OR 97034. All friends of Ann are welcome!