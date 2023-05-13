July 19, 1942—April 27, 2023

LONGVIEW—It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joy Mead on April 27, 2023. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joy spent her last days surrounded by family.

Joy was born on July 19, 1942, in San Francisco, California daughter of the late Jason and Irma Eddings, both of Stockton, California.

Raised mostly in Stockton, Joy attended Franklin High School before marrying the boy next door, Ronald Mead, who preceded Joy in death on December 13, 2022.

Surviving are her two sons, Ronald Mead, Jr. of San Diego, Calif, and Rick Mead and daughter, Sherri Mead, both of Vancouver Wash.

Joy was also the fiercely proud and loving “Nanny” to seven grandchildren: Rashauna, Brandon, Nichole, Corben, Connor, Tyler, and Colby and great-grandmother to six: Karter, Wilder, Madison, Mason, Tallulah and Archie.

Throughout her marriage, Joy supported her husband in the ministry as he was Lead Pastor at several churches throughout California, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, including New Life of Church of God in Longview, Wash from 1975 to 1982. Additionally, she worked several years at Bell Insurance before becoming the Administrator of Cowlitz Convalescent, both in the Kelso/Longview area. Joy continued her career as manager of several Home Health agencies throughout the Portland and Vancouver area.

Joy had the most infectious laugh, and her spirit was uplifting to friends, family and strangers alike. She was known as a lover of dogs and had a passion for sewing. Joy touched the lives of many and leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of those who were blessed to have been part of her life. Knowing that she is reunited with her husband of 63 years, and other family members that have gone before her, for eternity provides the peace that passes all understanding. Joy was truly a unique treasure and is already greatly missed.

“Packing up the dreams God planted in the fertile soil of you, can’t believe the hopes He’s granted means a chapter in your life is through. But we’ll keep you close as always, it won’t even seem you’ve gone ‘cause our hearts in big and small ways will keep the love that keeps us strong” (Friends)