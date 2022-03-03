Joshua Robert Ferguson

June 10, 1985 — Feb. 16, 2022
Joshua grew up in Tukwila and Kent, Washington. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn, Washington, where he graduated in 2004. After graduation, he worked as a carpenter, a chimney cleaner/mason and finally did tree service work. He married Nikki Beaver in 2010 and entered divorce proceedings about five years later. He moved to Woodland, Washington where for the last three years he resided.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary. He is survived by his father, Robert L. Ferguson, of Tukwila, Washington; his mother, Lisa J. Vamvas, of Kent, Washington; his brother, Christopher L. Ferguson; Joanna R. Ferguson (sister); and his two companion dogs, Buddy and Berkley.
A memorial service is being planned for March 26 at Foster Tukwila Presbyterian Church in Tukwila, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.