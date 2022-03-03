 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joshua Ferguson

  • 0

June 10, 1985 — Feb. 16, 2022

Joshua grew up in Tukwila and Kent, Washington. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn, Washington, where he graduated in 2004. After graduation, he worked as a carpenter, a chimney cleaner/mason and finally did tree service work. He married Nikki Beaver in 2010 and entered divorce proceedings about five years later. He moved to Woodland, Washington where for the last three years he resided.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary. He is survived by his father, Robert L. Ferguson, of Tukwila, Washington; his mother, Lisa J. Vamvas, of Kent, Washington; his brother, Christopher L. Ferguson; Joanna R. Ferguson (sister); and his two companion dogs, Buddy and Berkley.

A memorial service is being planned for March 26 at Foster Tukwila Presbyterian Church in Tukwila, Washington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stop overthinking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News