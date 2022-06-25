Joshua F. Andrew

June 13, 1986 — June 9, 2022

Josh was born June 13, 1986, in Longview to Jim and Susie Andrew.

He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 2005 and later attended Lower Columbia College studying criminal justice.

Josh was a letterman in football, basketball and track but especially excelled in football. During his senior year, he was named All-Trico first team defensive lineman, was named to The Daily News’ All Area first team, played for the “West” in the East vs. West All State game and competed in the Down Under Bowl in Australia for the United States team.

He was married to Megan Galloway from 2006 to 2018 and they had two beautiful children. After getting married, Josh completed 18 months in the carpenter apprenticeship program for JH Kelly Construction, but his passion and commitment to the military was strong so he enlisted in April 2008.

He served in the United States Army infantry from 2008 to 2014 earning the rank of sergeant. He proudly and boldly identified as a combat veteran with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and was a recipient of many commendations for leadership in the battlefield. Josh intended to make the Army his career had it not been for wounds sustained on his last deployment. His numerous seen and unseen injuries classified him fully disabled. Josh remained in contact with many of his brothers in arms always stepping up to support and counsel when they needed him.

After the military, he became a Realtor with Remax Premier Group and thoroughly enjoyed working with people. He truly had a servant’s heart and spread happiness and humor with everyone he met. Josh was a fiercely loyal friend, soldier and family man and worked very hard to make sure the other person was “OK.” He loved his family and never neglected telling and showing them daily. He was a funny guy with quite a flair for telling “dad jokes.”

Josh started riding a Harley-Davidson Road King Classic in 2014 and together with his dad and brother took some memorable extended road trips through the western United States.

He married his wonderful wife, Alicia, in 2020. They bought a home with acreage in Castle Rock and together worked very hard to turn it into their dream home. He loved the outdoors and completely immersed himself into the farmer/cowboy life, right down to the hat, belt and boots. They had several horses and Alicia patiently and lovingly taught him to ride. He loved it and with all things he took on, there was a hint of goofball in the effort.

Josh is survived by his loving wife, Alicia; his children, Jaxson and Mila; a stepdaughter, Sydnie; his parents, Jim and Susie Andrew; and his brother, Brian (Melissa) Andrew. Also surviving are his in-laws, George and Kathy Janicki; his uncles, Rob (Bonnie) Andrew and Rick (Dana) Young; an aunt, Kathi Eide, and their families.

Josh was predeceased by his grandparents, Glenn and Barbara Andrew, Richard Young, and Nancy and Dale George.

The gravesite burial service was held June 17, 2022, at Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock. The Military Honor Guard and Patriot Guard servicemen performed an exceptional ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the Andrew family would appreciate donations in Josh’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, Patriot Guard or any other veterans’ service support organizations.

Josh loved to fire up the grill every summer for friends and family.

In his honor, a celebration of life barbecue will be announced at a later date.