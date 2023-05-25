CASTLE ROCK—Joseph Garr passed peacefully in his sleep at home on May 18. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Vera Garr, his son, Steven (Carrie Garr) and daughter, Kimberly (Greg Sloniker), brother Rick (Gargurevich) and sister, Linda (Callahan), nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, he was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and great friend to many, and enjoyed contributing to his church and community. While he will be sorely missed, he will walk with us always in our hearts and memories.