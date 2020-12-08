Joseph John Stefanik

Joseph entered the U.S. Air Force and served as a supply officer both in the US and in Europe. Those 10 years served were during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany, Thailand and Texas. Joseph was an Honorable Discharge, and a Captain. He worked in the Warehouse of Bobs Merchandise, IDS Financial, Steelscape, BJ Wholesales in Penn., and logistics at Raytheon, he retired in July of 2006. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph enjoyed the Daily Mass Sacristan at St. Rose Catholic Church, reading, cooking, praying, watching sports, especially his beloved PA Phillies, Flyers, 76ers and Eagles. He kept tabs on his alma mater St. Joseph’s Hawks basketball team. He was a kind and generous man, he loved to feed his family. Joseph was intelligent and patient, quick to smile and make others laugh, forever faithful and forgiving. He tended his raised garden bed. Joseph followed the five P’s “Proper, Planning, Prevents, Poor, Performance”.