Joseph "Joedy" W. Oliva

Joe loved sports, especially golf. He enjoyed playing the game with many of his friends, many of whom are now gone. He had two career hole-in-ones and played the game into his eighties. He was an avid Oregon State Beaver fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in all sorts of athletics; he rarely missed a game.

Joe was a lifetime member of the Longview-Kelso Elks as well as the Rainier Eagles. He was honored to be named the Grand Marshall of the 2017 Rainier Days in the Park.

Joe is survived by his wife, Joyce Oliva and their three children, Rodney (Jody) Oliva of Sandy, Oreg., Cindy Oliva of Tacoma, Wash., and John (Tammy) Oliva of Longview, Wash. Also surviving Joe are his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Matthew (Kimberly) Oliva (Gavin and Ruby), Zachary Oliva, Sara (Joe) Kiyohara, Shane Oliva, Derek Welsh (Russell) and Alex Welsh.