Joseph (Joe) T. Melton, 75, passed away on January 26, 2021 in Castle Rock, Wash. He was born in Ryderwood, Wash., to Garland and Lillie (Mosteller) Melton. He lived in Ryderwood until the age of seven and then the family returned to Hayesville, North Carolina. Joe went back to Washington when he was 17 years old. He began working at Weyerhaeuser Timberlands on his 18th birthday and remained with the company for 45 years. Joe worked in various positions with the company before becoming a truck driver and eventually the trucking supervisor at Camp Kalama, 12 Road, Camp Baker, 19-mile and finally at Longview. He had a work ethic like no other and his fellow workers thought of him as a stand-up guy who earned the friendship and respect of many.