Joseph (Joe) T. Melton, 75, passed away on January 26, 2021 in Castle Rock, Wash. He was born in Ryderwood, Wash., to Garland and Lillie (Mosteller) Melton. He lived in Ryderwood until the age of seven and then the family returned to Hayesville, North Carolina. Joe went back to Washington when he was 17 years old. He began working at Weyerhaeuser Timberlands on his 18th birthday and remained with the company for 45 years. Joe worked in various positions with the company before becoming a truck driver and eventually the trucking supervisor at Camp Kalama, 12 Road, Camp Baker, 19-mile and finally at Longview. He had a work ethic like no other and his fellow workers thought of him as a stand-up guy who earned the friendship and respect of many.
Joe married Margaret Borte on October 16, 1964 and they started their family, that included two daughters. They moved to Castle Rock in 1972. Joe enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, walking and spending time with family. Joe was blessed to spend 11 years with Ruth Cade who brought him joy and companionship.
He survived by daughters Patti (Phil Weatherholt) Melton, Beth (Kevin) Ward; four grandchildren Jessica (Tanaeem Moosa) Ward, Ryan (Allison) Ward, Travis Grady, Josh (Luoyi Ling) Grady; one great-granddaughter, Aditi Moosa Ward; a great-grandson on the way, Baby Ward; companion Ruth Cade; and many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret who passed in 2009, his parents, sisters Jewell Hancock, Jeannette Killian, Geneva Robins and a brother Jack Melton.
Due to Covid restriction, a private graveside service was held Saturday, January 30, at Whittle & Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock. Memorial contributions can be made to the Castle Rock Senior Center, PO Box 652 Castle Rock, WA 98611, where he enjoyed the friendship of many.
