Joseph (Joe) Herbert Stewart

Joe started his teaching and coaching career in 1977 at Coweeman Junior High School with his life-long coaching partner and one of his best friends, Rick Ames. They coached football and track at Coweeman for 5 years with only one loss. He started coaching at Kelso High School where Joe’s runners contributed to a state track title. Over the years, Joe and Rick set standards in cross country and track while amassing numerous league and district championships in both sports for boys and girls at KHS. Joe was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame for both track and cross country.

Joe was most proud of his day-to-day impact with kids in the classroom as a teacher and as a counselor. Joe had the innate ability to connect with students. They loved his classes. He was always a favorite—probably because they knew that he cared about them. This ability served him well in his role as a counselor. Not only did he help students with personal issues, he also made sure that they were plugged into the right classes that not only challenged them but also advanced their interests.

Joe was also a student of history. He loved various time periods, especially eras where our country went through challenges, like the Civil War and WWII. He had a special fondness for Abraham Lincoln, FDR and JFK. Joe and his family spent summers traveling through the country to battlefields and museums.