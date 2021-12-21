 Skip to main content
Joseph Henry Mustola

June 2, 1945 — Dec. 2, 2021

Joseph Henry Mustola passed away December 2, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.

He was born June 2, 1945, to Saima and Charles Mustola.

He retired from the Wauna paper mill in 2007. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking and working with his excavator on his property in Mayger.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Saima and Charles Mustola; his stepfather, Al Thompson; his sister, Joanne Becton; and his brother, Wallace Mustola. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. January 15, 2022, at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Clatskanie, Oregon.

