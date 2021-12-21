June 2, 1945 — Dec. 2, 2021
Joseph Henry Mustola passed away December 2, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.
He was born June 2, 1945, to Saima and Charles Mustola.
He retired from the Wauna paper mill in 2007. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking and working with his excavator on his property in Mayger.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Saima and Charles Mustola; his stepfather, Al Thompson; his sister, Joanne Becton; and his brother, Wallace Mustola. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. January 15, 2022, at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Clatskanie, Oregon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.