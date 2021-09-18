Joseph Glenn Hammers

Dec. 21, 1946 — May 14, 2021

Joe passed away from congestive heart failure at surrounded by family.

Joe was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, to William Hammers and Patricia Eves Hammers. He joined the Navy in 1969 and was stationed at Pacific Beach Naval Base, where he met Cheryl (Cherie) Gibson. They got married on August 30, 1969, in Ocean Shores, Washington.

He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in forestry. He worked for Weyerhaeuser until he retired in 2010. He is survived by his wife (Cherie); two sons, Jason (Marjorie) and Chris (Crystal); seven grandchildren all of Longview; two brothers, Walter (Rita) and Jim (Theresa) Hammers; and a brother-in-law, Randy Gibson (Becky Rider).

A celebration of life for Joe will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. October 9, 2021, at the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range, 1000 Toutle Park Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the PeaceHealth Home Hospice. They were amazing to Joe and the family in their time of need.