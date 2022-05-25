 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Fox

Aug. 5, 1955 — May 19, 2022

Joe Fox, 66, passed away May 19, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jo and Milton Fox. He is survived by his wife, Kathie Thomas Fox; four daughters and nine siblings.

Joe was intelligent, friendly and had many interests including the outdoors and creating the right tool for any job. He was proud of his service to our country, as well as his career at Foster Farms. He was our friend and willing to help and share knowledge with all.

