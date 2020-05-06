April 23 1964—April 18, 2020
Joni Korpenfelt passed away Saturday morning April 18, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Portland Ore. Joni was born April 23, 1964 in Longview, Wash., to Melvin and Virginia Johnson. Joni grew up in Castle Rock, Wash., and enjoyed a wonderful childhood. Riding bikes, picking strawberries, swimming in the Toutle and spending hot summer nights having sleep overs under the stars with all her friends. Joni transferred to RA Long late in her high school career and graduated in 1982. After moving to Portland, Joni began a long and rewarding career as the Bridal Dept. manager for Meier and Frank at the Lloyd Center Mall. Joni spent three decades putting together weddings for thousands of brides and grooms. In 1992, Joni married David Korpenfelt on a beautiful August afternoon and in 1996 they welcomed a boy, Zane, to the family. Zane provided much joy to Joni and Dave as the three of them took annual trips to Mt. Hood to ski, Mexico for much needed vacations and Dave Mathews concerts at the Gorge every Labor Day for years and years.
Joni was preceded in death by her father, Moose Johnson, grandparents Dale and Betty Kodad, grandparents HB and Bessie Johnson, step grandpa Ralph Shirk, aunt Nancy and uncle John and her Father and Mother in law, George Korpenfelt and Darlene Monroe.
Joni is survived by her husband David, son Zane, mother, Ginny Johnson, siblings Jeff (Bonnie) Johnson, sister Jill Johnson, brothers Jim Johnson and Spencer Dahlquist and Step Mother Cheryl. Numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins also are mourning the passing of Joni.
Joni lived her life in a free spirit fashion, lighting up rooms she entered. Please join us in her remembrance as we will honor her with the positive attitude she always displayed. Let’s continue to see the glass half full and always be part of the solution, rather than part of the problem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Autism Society. The family will host a celebration of life when health restrictions allow.
