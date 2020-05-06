Joni Korpenfelt passed away Saturday morning April 18, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Portland Ore. Joni was born April 23, 1964 in Longview, Wash., to Melvin and Virginia Johnson. Joni grew up in Castle Rock, Wash., and enjoyed a wonderful childhood. Riding bikes, picking strawberries, swimming in the Toutle and spending hot summer nights having sleep overs under the stars with all her friends. Joni transferred to RA Long late in her high school career and graduated in 1982. After moving to Portland, Joni began a long and rewarding career as the Bridal Dept. manager for Meier and Frank at the Lloyd Center Mall. Joni spent three decades putting together weddings for thousands of brides and grooms. In 1992, Joni married David Korpenfelt on a beautiful August afternoon and in 1996 they welcomed a boy, Zane, to the family. Zane provided much joy to Joni and Dave as the three of them took annual trips to Mt. Hood to ski, Mexico for much needed vacations and Dave Mathews concerts at the Gorge every Labor Day for years and years.