Nov. 28, 1970—Mar. 17, 2023

LONGVIEW—Jonathan was born in Longview, Washington, son of David M. Butler and Janet M. (Reed) Butler.

He attended Castle Rock schools, graduating in 1989. He was an athlete, participating in sports throughout his high school years. In 1988 he was a member of the Castle Rock Rockets two state championship teams in baseball and football. In his growing up years he attended Castle Rock United Methodist Church, taking an active part in all programs for children and youth.

Jon graduated with an AA degree from LCC in 1991.

In 1994 he married Brenda Hargand. They divorced after eighteen years of marriage, but remained good friends. Jonathan was graced with the gift of creativity which was manifested in many different ways, including the written word and his music. He played trumpet, guitar and bass, and was a singer-songwriter for several different bands.

Jon liked to have fun, but in contrast to his playful spirit, he was also a deep thinker. In 1996 he graduated from Central Washington University with a BA in Philosophy. He later spent time at Harvard studying the History of Science.

There was a tender spot in Jonathan’s heart for animals, and he dearly loved the pets he had throughout his life.

When it came to people, he was thoughtful, compassionate, and forgiving—a true follower of The Golden Rule.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents; his Dad, David (his soulmate); and his niece Charlotte Elise Butler, who adored him. He is survived by his Mom, Janet; his brother, Nathanael (whom he described as “his all time bestfriend”); Nelia Curtis, who brought him love and joy the last six and a half year of is life; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous dear friends.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Castle Rock United Methodist Church.