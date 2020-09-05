× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 19, 1965—August 21, 2020

Dr. John William Hautala died unexpectedly in his Olympia, Wash., home on August 21, 2020. John was born in Longview, Wash., and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1984 where his love of science convinced him he would become a physician. He fulfilled that dream, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Pacific Lutheran University before attending medical school at the University of Washington. Thereafter, he specialized in emergency medicine through a residency program in Lansing, Michigan, and has worked as a board-certified emergency physician ever since, the last several years being at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, Wash.

John was a very generous man. He once loaned his private car to the family of one of his patients to go see their loved one being flown to Seattle by Helicopter. John was the “go-to” guy for all things tech support, making house calls to friends and family to troubleshoot their computer problems or treat whatever medical condition occurring so as to save them a trip to the ER. He sutured wounds, splinted limbs, and treated countless infections over the years.