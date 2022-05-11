July 13, 1950 — April 12, 2022

Lifelong resident, John W. Schlecht, 71, passed away at home on April 12, 2022.

John graduated from Kelso High School in 1968 and from Lower Columbia College in 1971 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

John began his career at Longview Equipment, retiring from Applied Industrial Technologies in 2013. He started as a warehouse truck driver and progressed through the company retiring as their West Coast operations manager.

After graduation, he joined the Air Force Reserves, serving for six years and remained on reserve status for two additional years. John received numerous medals and citations for his service during the Vietnam War. He was an aircraft loadmaster on a C141 Lockeed Starlifter, achieving membership in the 1,000 Hour Club. John traveled throughout the world.

John was a founding member of the Hoodsport Winery, making wine and maintaining the equipment. He was a member of the Coastal Conservation Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He spent many years with the LCC Ski Club allowing him to ski within the US and Europe. John also was an avid fly fisherman on many rivers in Montana, Washington and Alaska. He spent hours on the Columbia River fishing for salmon with family and friends.

One of John’s favorite things to do was to help family and friends working on building projects. He always was the first to offer help when needed, which carried through into building his own home. John loved to cook and entertain friends, and attend classic rock and roll concerts.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abel and Tessie Swift and Pete and Sophie Schlecht; parents Alma Schlecht, father John and Tammi Schlecht; sister Marcia Fielding; aunts Jeanne Blunck, Darla McNeel, Ellen Holifer, Thelma (Darrel) Morris; and his uncles Jim (Helen) Schlecht, Ralph Schlecht, Alton Swift and Anun Swift.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cindy; brother Phil (Judi) Schlecht; sister Karen (Bill) Olson; brothers-in-law John (Teri) Fielding, Bill and Ruth Quinn; Rhonda Quinn; aunt Doris Erickson; uncle Jack McNeel; and sisters-in-law Charlotte (Gordon) Briggs and Debbie (Terry) Cole. All are of Longview. He also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. John also is survived by many close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. June 25, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2900 Parkview Drive, Longview, Washington, with Pastor Susan Dollinger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.