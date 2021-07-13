John W. Dixon, 75, passed away on June 29, 2021, at his home in Longview. John grew up in Kelso and graduated in 1964. He is predeceased by his parents, Ed Dixon and Vivian (Sherry) Morehead; and brother Wayne Dixon. He is survived by his daughter, Racheal (Sean) Wolvert; grandchildren Carter Dixon and Charlotte Wolvert of St Helens, Ore.; sister Jennifer Dixon Kelley of Santa Clara, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 17, 2021 at at Cowlitz View in Kelso.