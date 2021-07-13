 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John W. Dixon
0 entries

John W. Dixon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 21, 1945 — June 29, 2021

John W. Dixon, 75, passed away on June 29, 2021, at his home in Longview. John grew up in Kelso and graduated in 1964. He is predeceased by his parents, Ed Dixon and Vivian (Sherry) Morehead; and brother Wayne Dixon. He is survived by his daughter, Racheal (Sean) Wolvert; grandchildren Carter Dixon and Charlotte Wolvert of St Helens, Ore.; sister Jennifer Dixon Kelley of Santa Clara, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 17, 2021 at  at Cowlitz View in Kelso.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Six egg substitutions for vegan cooking and baking

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News