January 22, 1979 — July 5, 2021
We're sorry to announce that John Trujillo has passed away. He was born January 22, 1979, to his mom Tina (David) Seals, and the amazing father that raised him, Ron Trujillo Sr., of Arizona.
John is survived by sisters Tina (George) Miller, Ann (Allan) Mullins, all of Longview, Wash.; brother Ron Trujillo Jr. of Oklawaha, Fla.; as well as his son, Braxton Trujillo; his biological father, Bill Rowton; sisters Priscilla and Shania Rowton; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thank you to cousin Patty Prudholm.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 3 p.m. July 18 at New Song located at 161 Aaron Drive, Kelso, Wash. A potluck reception will follow.
