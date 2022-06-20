Feb. 7, 1944 — June 9,2022

John Stuart, U.S. history teacher at Castle Rock Middle School from 1969 to 1999, passed away June 9 after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Barbara (Denny).

He is survived by his wife Barbaralee (Futrell); three children, Amy VanderMaas, Ron Stuart and Janie Stuart; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Castle Rock Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Caring Pregnancy Center of Longview, Washington.